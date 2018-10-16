Image caption Lorraine Banks cares for her husband Keith, who has dementia

A wife says she fears for her husband's safety if their town's dementia day care centre closes.

Stratfield House in Wellington is set to close at the end of January under a review by Somerset County Council.

Lorraine Banks, a carer for her husband Keith, says looking after someone with dementia is "one of the loneliest things in the world" and that "all we need is for Stratfield to be open".

The council said the family "won't be left high and dry".

Mr Banks, 68, was diagnosed in 2015 and his condition deteriorated quickly.

"Having to look after someone with dementia is one of the loneliest things in the world that you can do," Mrs Banks said.

"All we need is for Stratfield to be open so that he can go there and be safe and we can have some time out.

"Keith can't stay by himself all day now because he is a danger to himself."

'Under attack'

She has shared her concerns with Wellington Town Council, which says health and social care services are disappearing.

As well as Stratfield, a large private care home is closing in the town and there are also fewer inpatient beds at Wellington Community Hospital.

Labour councillor Andy Govier said: "It feels like the town is under attack, I think that generally is how people feel."

Stephen Chandler, the council's director of adult social services, said of the authority's review: "What we're doing is providing a broader range of alternatives for people so they're not solely reliant on what is a very outdated model of service.

"Clearly for her [Mrs Banks], that level of intense support is needed - she won't be left high and dry."

'Frail and elderly'

Somerset Care is closing its private care home Popham Court, which has 50 residents, in November.

Wellington mayor, Gary James said its closure was a "shot out of the blue" and he was worried about moving residents when they were so frail and elderly.

He said two residents were moved to Taunton but this would make it harder for relatives to visit as public transport was so poor.

Somerset Care said the home was outdated and a revamp was not feasible.

There are also more temporary closures of inpatient beds at Wellington Community Hospital as more stroke beds are needed.

Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it needed to keep staffing levels safe.