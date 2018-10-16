Image caption Parts of Bath have Nitrogen Dioxide levels which exceed the acceptable national and European limit

Motorists could be charged £9 per day to drive into the centre of Bath from 2020.

Bath and North East Somerset Council favours a "clean air charge" for all high-polluting vehicles, to improve air quality in the city.

Bath is one of 61 towns and cities in the UK which exceed national limits for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), according to government figures.

The council said the plans would have a "positive" effect on air quality.

A £100 charge is also to be levied at commercial vehicles entering the charge area within 5m (8km) of the World Heritage Site centre.

Proposals are designed to be a penalty for larger vehicles with high NO2 emissions - those that do not comply with a Euro Six engine standard.

The plans will be subject to a six-week public consultation process. If approved, they will apply to some diesel vehicles registered before September 2015.

But the proposed daily charge - policed by vehicle registration recognition - will also apply to private cars registered before January 2006.

The council had been looking at three options for charging but has opted for all high-emission vehicles facing a charge and non-compliant HGVs, coaches and buses paying £100.

The proposals were voted through on Tuesday and must now go out to public consultation but look set to get final approval in December.

Members of the city's tourist trade have pleaded with the authority for a "common sense" approach to the plan.

In 2016, tourism contributed more than £430m to the local economy and was responsible for 10% of all employment in Bath and North East Somerset.

There are an estimated 29,000 deaths annually in the UK from air pollution.

Bob Goodman, cabinet member for development and neighbourhoods at the council said: "We want to strike a balance with a package that can deliver clean air as soon as possible, while supporting residents and businesses in making the transition to a cleaner, greener local economy."