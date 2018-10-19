Image caption Harry Pratt (l) and Liam Willett (r) were also awarded the new Trailblazer Award for being the first male graduates of Norland College

Two men have become the first males to graduate from a prestigious nanny college in its 126-year history.

Liam Willett, 21, and Harry Pratt, 21, received their BA (Hons) degree in Early Years Development and Learning from Norland college, in Bath.

Mr Willett, from London, is now caring for a two-year-old boy. Mr Pratt, from Looe, is looking for a job in London.

Famous Norland nannies include Maria Borrallo who looks after Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

As well as childcare, students are also taught skid pan driving, self-defence, and anti-terrorism training.

Both men, who received their degrees at a ceremony in Bath Abbey, are also working towards the Norland Diploma.

The diploma is an additional qualification which enables students to put theory into practice.

Image caption The student's still wear the traditional Mary Poppin's-style uniforms, brown felt hat and white gloves

Mr Willett said he had always had a passion for working with children.

He said he really enjoyed the practical side of the course, and had looked forward to the cooking and sewing lessons each week.

He said: "I'm thrilled to become one of Norland's first male degree graduates, and hope to show that gender doesn't make a difference when it comes to childcare."

Mr Pratt also wanted to pursue a career with children, but thought teaching would be his only option.

"Having completed the degree, I'm now excited to have the opportunity to inspire other young men that share the same passion for early years education to consider nannying as a career choice," he added.

Norland College, in Bath, has been training professional nannies since 1892 when it was founded by Emily Ward.

In 2012 Michael Kenny, who was then 18, become the first male student to take the course but left before graduating to work in a hardware store.