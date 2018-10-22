Second arrest in Bridgwater murder investigation
- 22 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a man found with serious injuries died.
The man was found injured at a property in George Street, Bridgwater, Somerset, at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
No further details about the 46-year-old man's arrest have been released. A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.