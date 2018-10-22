Image copyright Radio Ninesprings Image caption The tractor shed its load of potatoes on the A37

A tractor shed its load of potatoes on a main road, leading to its closure.

The spilled harvest covered the road and the pavement when the trailer tipped over near Yeovil, Somerset, at about 13:00 BST.

Police said the Combe Street Lane roundabout on the A37 was closed while they worked with highways staff to clear the scene, which took about an hour.

Nobody was thought to have been injured.