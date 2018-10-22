Image copyright Google Image caption Christopher Alcock was headmaster of the school from 2001 until 2016

A headmaster who failed to report a pupil's claim she had been raped by another student has not been banned from teaching.

Christopher Alcock was headmaster of Queen's College in Taunton, Somerset, when the claim was made.

A professional conduct panel found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

However it recommended "a prohibition order was not proportionate".

Mr Alcock was head of the school, which charges fees of £30,000 a year, from September 2001.

He was suspended from his post on 10 May 2016, and was subject to an internal investigation before he resigned as headmaster on 23 May 2016.

The panel found a number of allegations against Mr Alcock proven:

That he viewed inappropriate sexual material of adult women on YouTube on a school computer

That he used his college email address and mobile phone to send and receive in appropriate messages from adult women

That his actions were sexually motivated

That he failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with a pupil including maintaining contact with her after she left the school

That he did not disclose a pupil's suicidal thoughts to any third party

That while suspended from duties, he agreed to meet and did meet pupils of the college

That he failed to deal appropriately with safeguarding concerns in that an allegation made by a pupil that they had been raped by another pupil was not reported to any outside agency

The panel said the way the rape allegation was dealt saw Mr Alcock fall significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

The panel also cleared Mr Alcock of other allegations including sending and receiving inappropriate messages to current and former pupils of the school.

In making a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Education the panel took into account the "insight and sincere remorse displayed by Mr Alcock", and the public interest in allowing him to continue teaching.