Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Nial Koporo is described as 20-years-old, black, 6ft 2in to 6ft 4in tall and powerfully built

Police are appealing for information over the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with murder following the death of a man who was attacked.

Tyrone Mulinde, 20, died from his injuries at a homeless facility in Bridgwater, Somerset on 20 October.

Suspect Nial Koporo is described as being 20-years-old, black, 6ft 2in to 6ft 4in tall and powerfully built.

He is known to frequent Westminster in London, and he carries a knife so should not be approached.

Mr Mulinde, from London, was found injured at Dampiet House, in George Street, Bridgwater.

The 15-room property is owned by homeless charity Arc, and is for people "who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless".

Mr Mulinde was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.