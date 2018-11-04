Tyrone Mulinde death: Two charged with murder in Bridgwater
4 November 2018
Two people have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a homeless facility.
Tyrone Mulinde, 20, from London, was attacked at Dampiet House, Bridgwater, on 20 October.
Olivia Cromwell, 18, of Crescent Way, North Finchley, north London; and Nial Koporo, 25, of St Stephen's Crescent, Westminster, central London, are charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday.