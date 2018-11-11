Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A358 overnight on Sunday

One person has died in a crash overnight on the A358 in Somerset which involved two vehicles.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Ashill, between Ilminster and Taunton, just after midnight.

No further details have been released by the police about whether more people were hurt in the collision.

The road has since been reopened and police are now appealing for witnesses into the collision.