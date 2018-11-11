A358 in Somerset crash: One person dies
- 11 November 2018
One person has died in a crash overnight on the A358 in Somerset which involved two vehicles.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to Ashill, between Ilminster and Taunton, just after midnight.
No further details have been released by the police about whether more people were hurt in the collision.
The road has since been reopened and police are now appealing for witnesses into the collision.