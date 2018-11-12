Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A358 overnight on Sunday

Three people have died in a two-car crash in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police was called to the A358 at Ashill, between Ilminster and Taunton, just after midnight on Sunday.

At first police reported a man in his 20s had died but now say a man and a woman, in their 70s, were also killed.

Officers are asking for any witnesses who may have information about the crash between a yellow Vauxhall Tigra and a black Citroen C3 to contact them.