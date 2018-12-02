Somerset

Man's body found in Weston-super-Mare in 'suspicious' death

  • 2 December 2018
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said they received reports a man had sustained a gunshot wound but that "does not appear to be the case"

Armed police were called to reports of a shooting after a man was found dead in the street .

The man was discovered in Wadham Road, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, at around 17:12 GMT on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was initially thought the victim had sustained a gunshot wound but that "does not appear to be the case".

A force spokesman said it was treating the death as suspicious and the area has been cordoned off.

