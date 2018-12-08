Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the B3153 on Saturday morning

A man who was seriously hurt in a three-car collision has been airlifted to hospital.

Police said the crash happened on the B3153 at Kingweston, Somerset, at about 09:30 GMT on Saturday.

A second man, 30, has been arrested after failing a roadside breath test at the scene of the crash.

The B3153 is closed between Christian's Cross and Kingweston in both directions while collision investigations take place.

It will remain closed until the vehicles have been recovered.

One of the drivers was airlifted to hospital. His female passenger was not seriously injured while three others were "walking wounded", Avon and Somerset Police said.