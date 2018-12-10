Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The seven-year-old was stuck waist-deep in mud off Brean sands.

A seven-year-old boy has been rescued after he got stuck in mud while trying to get to the sea.

Coastguards and the Burnham rescue hovercraft were called to Brean beach near Weston-super-Mare on Sunday morning.

The team was able to safely free him from the soft mud and the hovercraft took him back to the beach to his waiting mother.

Despite being stuck for more than 40 minutes the boy was otherwise unhurt.

Mother Susie Roberts, who was visiting the beach on a day trip from Bristol, said: "I am hugely grateful to the BARB hovercraft crew, the coastguards, and the beach warden for their very fast response.

"My son had run down the beach towards the sea and had unfortunately got stuck in a patch of very soft mud. I was so relieved that he was quickly rescued."