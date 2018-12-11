Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The female lurcher had a large number of shotgun pellets in its abdomen

A dog found dead had a large number of shotgun pellets in its abdomen.

The female lurcher was found in Norton St Philip, Somerset, on 1 December.

When the dog was taken to a vet by the RSPCA, it was found it had a broken neck and extensive facial injuries, while X-rays showed the pellets.

PCSO Mike Storey, from Avon and Somerset Police, called the injuries "abhorrent", adding: "It's hard to believe anyone could do this to an animal."

The force is working with the RSPCA to support its investigation.

The dog had a microchip, but there were no owner details registered to it, so the RSPCA has been unable to trace its original owner.

The charity has appealed for more information from people living in the Norton St Philip and Woolverton area.