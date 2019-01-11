Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Police were first alerted by the owner of a stolen camper van which was traced to the yard

Three men who stripped down stolen 4x4s for their parts have been jailed after being caught in the act by their CCTV.

The ringleader, Edward Barrington, 28, used his yard in the Forest of Dean and leased out a second site where the vehicles were dismantled.

He was sentenced to four years after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

Luke Heron, 25, and Kelvin Harding, 28, were jailed for four years after being convicted of handling stolen goods.

Stephen Goode, who admitted to conspiracy to handle stolen goods, was given a six-month sentence suspended for two years.

A fifth man, Michael Fear, who pleaded guilty to two separate counts of handling of stolen goods, is due to be sentenced later.

One of the recovered Land Rovers

Bristol Crown Court was told police were first alerted after a stolen camper van was tracked down by its owner who noticed two Land Rovers with the same number plates.

Their activities were caught on the yards' CCTV which proved the case against them.

Some 18 Land Rovers, worth up to £500,000, were stolen from the London area and driven back in convoy to the Forest of Dean.

The real number plates were then destroyed along with the personal belongings in the vehicles, although some items were kept by the criminals.

Fake number plates were created so the vehicles would not be flagged up as stolen on automatic number plate recognition systems.

The jailed men were:

Edward Barrington - previously known as Edward Fear, and son of Michael Fear - of Wellington Terrace, Newnham: pleaded guilty to conspiracy to handle stolen goods at his business premises

Kelvin Harding, of Euston Road, Croydon, and Luke Heron, of Kingston Road, Epsom, Surrey: both found guilty of conspiracy to handle stolen goods

Also in court were Stephen Goode, 45, of Gloucester Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire, who admitted to conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

Michael Fear, 58, of Parc Road, Gwent admitted two separate counts of handling of stolen goods in relation to two stolen vehicles located at his home address.

He was also required to forfeit £19,000 as a result of his guilty plea.