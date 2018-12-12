Image caption The hospital trust admitted liability for the injuries the boy suffered during his "traumatic instrumental delivery"

A boy born acutely brain damaged after medics mismanaged his delivery has won a £21.8m payout from the NHS.

The child, now aged nine, suffered severe head trauma during his emergency forceps birth at Taunton's Musgrove Park Hospital.

Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust admitted liability at the High Court in London.

The boy, who has cerebral palsy, developmental delay and restricted vision, will always need 24-hour care.

'Quality of life'

Mr Justice Maskrey approved the payment saying: "Nobody could have done more than his mother to provide him with the quality of life he has.

"It is humbling for people like me to read what parents do for children as injured as this boy is."

Speaking on behalf of the family, Angharad Hughes, the boy's solicitor, said: "No amount of money will ever be able to compensate him and his family for the sub-standard level of care he received.

"His care needs are extremely complex, so what this settlement will do is ensure that he has the best possible quality of life.

"This has been an enormously difficult time for the family but I hope this settlement provides financial peace of mind and the assurance that he will be looked after properly."

A spokesman for Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said: "We want to again apologise to the family for the failings in the care provided that has caused this child's injuries.

"A financial package has been agreed that will ensure he gets the care he requires during his lifetime."