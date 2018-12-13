Image copyright LDRS Image caption Some 346,000 people use the station each year

A revamp of one of Somerset's busiest railway stations has been delayed.

Work at Bridgwater station was due to start in January but has now been pushed back to late Spring, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.

The scheme aims to improve car parking provision, add new public transport links and add pedestrian links at a cost of £1.2m

Sedgemoor District Council was told the delay was down to staff changes at train operator GWR and at Network Rail.

Some 346,000 people use the station each year and the work is being funded by cash from the Hinkley C nuclear power station project.

Councillor Mike Caswell said: "Network Rail and GWR are working on detailed designs which officers and ward members will have sight of in the new year.

"The works are now scheduled for completion in late-spring or early-summer."

GWR currently provides all rail services to and from Bridgwater, with CrossCountry services passing through but not stopping.

The district council promised in July to lobby the Department for Transport for more services to stop at the station after December 2019, when the long distance north-south franchise comes up for review.