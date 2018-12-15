Somerset

Burnham-on-Sea lorry crash kills man and injures woman

  • 15 December 2018
Image caption Love Lane was closed until 23:00 GMT on Friday while police examined the scene

A man was killed when a lorry hit two people then crashed into a wall in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset.

The man, in his 50s, died at the scene. A woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt in the crash which happened in Love Lane about 16:20 GMT on Friday.

Avon and Somerset Police has begun an inquiry and made an appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

