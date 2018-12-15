Burnham-on-Sea lorry crash kills man and injures woman
- 15 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man was killed when a lorry hit two people then crashed into a wall in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset.
The man, in his 50s, died at the scene. A woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The driver of the lorry was not hurt in the crash which happened in Love Lane about 16:20 GMT on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police has begun an inquiry and made an appeal for witnesses to get in touch.