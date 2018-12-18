Image copyright SWNS Image caption The killing of Stephen Scane in US remains unsolved

A British man who was shot dead in the US more than 30 years ago can finally be buried after his inquest.

Stephen Scane, 26, was reported missing in 1982 and two years later parts of his body were found in a national forest park in Utah.

Mr Scane's family, who kept his remains, requested permission to bury them so an inquest was held to allow the coroner to issue a burial order.

The inquest in Taunton returned a conclusion of unlawful killing.

Mr Scane, a carpenter, went to the US in about 1980 to visit a friend and remained there after marrying an American woman.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Detectives claim Tracy Petrocelli had receipts linked to Stephen Scane when he was arrested

In 1982 concerns were raised by Mr Scane's family after regular communication stopped. Bones found in the desert in August 1984 were identified as his.

A murder investigation was launched in the US but the case remains unsolved.

However, some reports from the US have suggested a cold case investigation by two retired detectives concluded Mr Scane had been shot by serial killer Tracy Petrocelli, who is already serving life for two other murders.

The detectives claim when Petrocelli was arrested receipts linked to Mr Scane's credit card were found on him.