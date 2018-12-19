Image caption Susan Spaven paid tribute to a "much-loved husband and father..."

A father-of-two who was killed when a lorry hit him and his wife before crashing into a wall has been named.

Stephen Spaven, 55, from Burnham-on-Sea, was walking with his wife Susan and the couple's dog when the accident happened on 14 December at about 16:20 GMT.

Mrs Spaven was injured and is recovering at their home. The dog died.

The lorry driver was not hurt in the crash which happened at the corner of Love Lane and St Peter's Road.

Mrs Spaven paid tribute to the emergency services and the town's community for their support.

"Stephen was a much-loved husband, and father to Richard, 16, and Katelyn, 12," she said.