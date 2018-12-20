Family rescued from flooded road in Yeovilton
- 20 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A young family had to be rescued from their car after it got stuck in flood water.
Fire crews were called to Bineham Lane, Yeovilton, at 18:17 on Wednesday after the family reported water was pouring into the vehicle.
Firefighters found them sitting on the roof of the car which was stranded in three-foot-deep (0.9m) water.
After crews called for the rescue boat, the couple and their children, aged four and one, were ferried to safety.
The family were then checked over by paramedics and allowed to go home.