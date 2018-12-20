Somerset

Family rescued from flooded road in Yeovilton

  • 20 December 2018
Rescue Image copyright Paula Martin
Image caption Bineham Lane was closed by police to stop other drivers getting stranded

A young family had to be rescued from their car after it got stuck in flood water.

Fire crews were called to Bineham Lane, Yeovilton, at 18:17 on Wednesday after the family reported water was pouring into the vehicle.

Firefighters found them sitting on the roof of the car which was stranded in three-foot-deep (0.9m) water.

After crews called for the rescue boat, the couple and their children, aged four and one, were ferried to safety.

The family were then checked over by paramedics and allowed to go home.

Image copyright Paula Martin
Image caption Fire crews used dry suits and a boat to rescue the family

