Image copyright Family Image caption Vicki Edwards has been stuck in a hospital in Coventry, and unable to leave due to a lack of suitable accommodation

A family is appealing for help to be reunited with a terminally ill grandmother for her last Christmas.

Vicki Edwards, 62, lives on a narrow boat home and was diagnosed with stage four cancer while cruising around the Coventry area.

Coventry Hospital is refusing to send her back to the narrow boat when she is discharged for health reasons.

Her family in Frome has turned to crowdfunding to raise £2,000 for suitable accommodation locally.

The main requirement is that it has a downstairs bathroom, something her family are currently unable to provide.

"She was living on a narrow boat, and when she retired she gave up her permanent mooring to become a continuous cruiser, so she can't stay anywhere for long," said daughter Emily Edwards.

Her mother was taken to Coventry Hospital by ambulance as it was the nearest place she could be treated.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Vicki retired to a narrow boat and had been sailing around the UK before the cancer diagnosis

"We thought about a caravan to ease the costs a bit, but the hospital want her to be somewhere with running water and proper heating, so it needs to be a proper house," said Emily.

"We were wondering about whether we should do this at all but we've had some incredibly generous donations", she added.

People responding to the crowdfunder have also offered space in their houses for Vicki.

"My mum is so grateful, and we are all really grateful. Mum doesn't want to spend her remaining moments lying in a hospital bed".