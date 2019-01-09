Image copyright Google Image caption The man had to be "given assistance" to get off the roof of a property in Paulton

A suspected thief had to be rescued from the roof of a business in Somerset by fire crews after "complaining of back pain", police have said.

The man was "given assistance" to get off the roof of property in Old Mills Street, Paulton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "He was taken to hospital and later arrested."

Paulton Fire Station tweeted it had been a "different type of call out in the early hours".

The man and three others were discovered inside the building at about 03:40 GMT by officers responding to reports of an alarm.

Fire crews were called when the men climbed on to the roof of the business, a police spokesman said.

"Three men were detained but one man, complaining of back pain was given assistance to get off the roof," he said.

"The four men - aged 44, 41, 39, and 35 years - were arrested on suspicion of burglary."

He added that three men were still in police custody but the 41-year-old man had been released under investigation.