Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Rescue Image caption Both occupants had a "lucky escape", according to emergency services

A pilot and their passenger survived when a light aircraft crashed and ended up on its roof, the fire service said.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 13:20 GMT after reports the aircraft had come down near Norton St Phillip, close to Bath.

It was confirmed to have crashed and landed on its roof.

Both the pilot and the passenger were "out of the aircraft and walking around" prior to crews' arrival, the fire service said.

Neither required medical attention, emergency services say, but "had a lucky escape".

The crews were able to help right the aircraft from its roof.

The pilot has not been identified.