Image copyright PA Image caption Legend has it that the Bank of England used the building's underground vault during World War Two

A bank with a vault that is said to have stored the Crown Jewels during World War Two is due to be sold.

The former NatWest bank on Fore Street in Chard, Somerset, has a 4,000sq ft underground vault that is bigger than the three storeys of the building.

Property auctioneer Graham Barton said local legend has it that the Bank of England stored the Crown Jewels and vital documents there during the war.

Mr Barton said the story would explain the "below ground feat of engineering".

Image copyright PA Image caption Is this vault where the Crown Jewels were stored?

"How much truth lies in the tale is unknown but on the basis that the enemy aircraft knew where Threadneedle Street and the Tower of London were but had probably never heard of 7 Fore Street, Chard, it might just be true.," he said.

The property is due to be sold by land and property auctioneers Clive Emson on 7 February.