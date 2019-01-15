Image copyright Bishop's Palace Image caption A swan believed to be Wynn was spotted on the moat on Tuesday morning

A "widowed" bell-ringing swan has returned to The Bishop's Palace in Wells three months after she left with her cygnets.

Wynn left her home on the moat in October after her breeding life-partner, a swan called Brynn, died.

A bird believed to be Wynn was seen swimming on the moat on Tuesday. It is thought she was living on the Somerset Levels with her offspring.

Since the 1850s swans at the place have rung a bell when they want feeding.

Wynn and Brynn had lived together at the palace since 2013.

A palace spokesman said she "seemed happy to be back".

It is thought she has returned to her former home from the Somerset Levels now that her juvenile offspring have started living independent adult lives.

Palace staff said they were hopeful that Wynn would choose to return full-time, and are "holding out hope that she might entice a new partner to share her home and breed some more cygnets".

Records from the 1850s show Bishop Eden's daughter Maria taught a pair of swans to ring a bell on the gatehouse when they wanted to be fed.