Shots were fired during a three-hour stand-off between armed police and a robbery suspect in a town centre.

Officers surrounded the property in Park Street, Castle Cary, Somerset, in the early hours of Wednesday following reports of a gunshot.

Avon and Somerset Police said "further shots were fired during the incident".

Following negotiations, the man - wanted in connection with a robbery in Yeovil - agreed to leave the property at about 04:30 GMT and was arrested.

No one was hurt during the operation, a police spokesman said.

"A firearm has been seized and will be forensically examined," he added.

"There will also be a number of cordoned-off areas in the town today including the High Street while crime scene investigators continue to collate information and evidence.

"We want to confirm this was an isolated incident and the man arrested was wanted in connection with a robbery in the Yeovil area last week."