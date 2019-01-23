Image caption Banksy donated the giant pinwheel to Weston-super-Mare after his pop-up "bemusement park" closed

A giant pinwheel from Banksy's Dismaland attraction is being erected in a Somerset town thanks to a £50,000 government grant.

The 22ft (7m) high exhibit was given to Weston-super-Mare by the elusive artist afted his pop-up "bemusement park" at the derelict seafront lido in 2015.

It is due to be taken out of storage, refurbished and moved to the Italian Gardens in time for the summer.

MP John Penrose said it would "cement the memory of Banksy's Dismaland".

Dismaland attracted thousands of people to the town's Tropicana site, an outdoor pool and leisure facility which had closed in 2000 due to falling visitor numbers.

But the exhibition, which featured work by famous artists including Damien Hirst, was sold out every day for five weeks.

Image copyright PA Image caption The disused Tropicana site was turned into an exhibition space by the street artist

Weston MP Mr Penrose said the pinwheel was "one of the most memorable pieces from Banksy's Dismaland exhibition".

"It was donated by Banksy to the town, but the size of the piece and costs involved in moving it meant that until now it has been stuck in the Tropicana," he said.

"This grant is great news, because it will help to cement the memory of Banksy's hugely successful Dismaland exhibition, which transformed the Tropicana and turned Weston into a global cultural centre a couple of summers ago."

North Somerset Council said the £50,000 "cash injection" from the government's Coastal Revival Fund would secure "Banksy's legacy for Weston-super-Mare".

Banksy, who is thought to hail from Bristol, said he was motivated to work on the site because he "loved" the Tropicana as a child.