Image caption Police cordoned off several areas of Castle Cary during the incident on Wednesday

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a police officer after shots were fired in a town centre.

Police said the charges related to "the firearms incident" in Castle Cary on Wednesday.

Daniel Hannam, 32, of no fixed address, is facing a total of 11 charges, which also include possessing a firearm and armed robbery, which relate to a raid in Yeovil on 17 January.

He is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police previously said they had referred Wednesday's incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

However, the IOPC has since confirmed it will have "no involvement in the case and that the matter remains with the force to investigate".