Image copyright JLL Image caption The service station building will be modern with an open central space lit by large glazed walls at either end

Plans have been submitted for a new service station and business park on the M5 at Bridgwater.

The new services, to the east of Junction 24, would be built on land allocated for development in the emerging Sedgemoor Local Plan.

About 70 jobs are expected to be created at the service station and up to 1,200 jobs on the business park.

The outline application has been submitted on behalf of S Notaro Land Ltd and Euro Garages.

It is set to rival the service station on the opposite carriageway run by Moto.

Last year it was named one of the worst in England in a survey of 9,600 customers who were asked about staffing, food and toilet facilities.

Image copyright JLL Image caption The building would boast a roof terrace area accessed by an external walkway

Image copyright JLL Image caption The services would offer traditional seating and a business-focused lounge

The new services would have eight electric vehicle charging points.

The employment park is to be landscaped to protect homes in Huntworth from noise.

Image copyright JLL Image caption The applications relate to an area of about 85 acres of land to the east of the motorway junction

Joe Notaro of S Notaro Land Ltd said: "Notaro Park will meet the very great need we are seeing at the moment for good quality space in an excellent location right on the important M5 corridor."

Sedgemoor District Council will make a decision on the applications later this year.