Image caption The man was stabbed on Wednesday evening in Trowbridge

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in a supermarket car park.

He was attacked at the Tesco Extra in County Way, Trowbridge, at 23:15 GMT on Wednesday, Wiltshire Police said.

The man is being treated at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, while a second victim was taken to the Royal United Hospital, Bath, with minor injuries. Both victims are in their 20s.

No arrests have been made and the police are appealing for information.