Police said Tracey Hayward "repeatedly exploited a woman she knew to be vulnerable"

A "despicable" woman who impersonated a police officer to steal from a vulnerable woman has been jailed.

Tracey Hayward, from Weston-super-Mare, targeted her 88-year-old victim to steal thousands of pounds, police said.

The 36-year-old "crudely daubed" the word "Police" on a baseball cap she used when visiting the woman.

She admitted three counts of burglary and one of theft, and was jailed for two years, at Bristol Crown Court.

Hayward used correcting fluid to write on the baseball cap

A police spokesman said after sentencing on Tuesday: "Tracey Hayward is a despicable individual who repeatedly exploited a woman she knew to be vulnerable."

He praised care home staff where the woman lived for their diligence in recording Hayward's actions and detaining her for officers.

"This undoubtedly assisted us in gaining a conviction," he added.