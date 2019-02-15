A man who installed solid fuel and wood burning stoves leaving customers with potentially dangerous appliances has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Daniel Park, 26, from Crewkerne in Somerset, falsely claimed he was a registered installer and showed customers bogus certificates.

Park has been given a four-month jail sentence suspended for two years.

Taunton Crown Court heard that one customer had to leave their house for several days after a stove that Park was servicing, billowed smoke into the room, setting off a carbon monoxide alarm.

'Rogue trader'

Park, of Langmead Square, previously pleaded guilty to 15 charges of breaching consumer protection regulations.

Representing himself, he told Recorder Jonathan Barnes he was "very sorry" for what he had done, adding that he had "found himself in a position where he didn't know what he was doing".

Sentencing him, Mr Barnes said: "You operated as a rogue trader causing some customers substantial financial loss".

"You held yourself up as a competent qualified and appropriately-registered installer of wood burners and solid fuel stoves.

"You had a Facebook site where you obtained work but it was full of fraudulent and misleading information about your qualifications."

Park was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.