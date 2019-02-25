Image copyright Fresenius Medical Care Renal Services Ltd Image caption An artist's impression of the new centre

A treatment centre for kidney conditions could move to a former car showroom.

Fresenius Medical Care Renal Services Limited has secured a £1.77m-a-year NHS contract and hopes to operate out of the vacant Minerva premises.

Dialysis is currently offered at Royal United Hospital but the facility will close on 31 August to make way for a new cancer unit.

If plans are approved, it is hoped the new centre will open on 1 September.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported the Bath Kidney Care Centre will boast new equipment, 16 treatment stations and closer, free parking for patients at the Box Road site.

Initially the centre will treat up to 32 patients a day but the centre could add an evening shift to increase that to 48. It would employ around 24 full-time staff.

Image copyright Fresenius Medical Care Renal Services Ltd Image caption This is how the new Bath Kidney Care Centre will look

Luke Culverwell, the chief operating officer of NHS England South Special Commissioning, said: "Box Road is the site that best meets the requirements of specialised commissioning, North Bristol Trust and our patients and staff in terms of location, cost and ability to provide sufficient treatment capacity to ensure the sustainability of a service so critical to the Bath area."

The contract will run until 31 August 2023, but may extend for another three years, so could be worth up to £12.4 million in total.

The plans also propose the demolition of a Nissen hut, a prefabricated steel structure designed for military use, that has been deemed unsuitable for the new use.

Bath and North East Somerset Council will decide the fate of the application.