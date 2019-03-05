Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Circus is due to be inside the proposed clean air zone

Car drivers will not have to pay to enter Bath's clean air zone after plans were thrown out by councillors.

Bath and North East Somerset Council had proposed to charge all higher emission vehicles £9 to enter the city centre from 2020.

Instead taxis, buses, coaches, lorries and vans will pay the levy in a bid to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels by 2021 as part of a government directive.

The council has been approached for a comment.

It had voted on two options for charging; class D which would have charged all higher emission vehicles, including cars, to drive in the city centre and class C, which excluded polluting cars from the fee.

Bath is one of 61 towns and cities in the UK which exceed national limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2), according to government figures.

Image copyright Bath and North East Somerset Council Image caption Proposed clean air zone charging area

The council said the plans would have a "positive" effect on air quality.

A £100 charge is also to be levied at commercial vehicles entering the charge area within 5m (8km) of the World Heritage Site centre.

Proposals are designed to be a penalty for larger vehicles with high NO2 emissions - those that do not comply with a Euro Six engine standard.

There are an estimated 29,000 deaths annually in the UK from air pollution.