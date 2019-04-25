Image copyright Becky Walsh Image caption Producer Becky Walsh (right) and cinematographer Sally Low (left) are part of the team who made the film

A film challenging the "deadbeat image" of Weston-super-Mare has been made by a group of women from the seaside town.

Justyna Steinkeller, who moved to Weston from Poland, had the idea for "Weston Super Women" as she wanted to "understand the place better".

Women in the film talk about their lives. Ms Steinkeller said it was about "how to live life to the fullest".

Producer Becky Walsh said the women in the film had all brought inspiration and entrepreneurship to Weston.

She said people had "stopped her in the street to say 'thank you'".

"This town has a real sense of pride, it is a town on the up and I'm inviting people to come and give it a second look."

Image copyright Artur Osicki Image caption Justyna Steinkeller approached producer Becky Walsh with the idea to make the film

Ms Steinkeller said: "I'm originally from Warsaw and moved to Weston after living in various cities around the world.

"I approached Becky with the film idea because I wanted to get to know women who are living and working in this town, through their eyes.

"While meeting them what amazed me the most, was that every woman I met is a strong, incredible individual with an inspirational story to tell."

Image copyright Linda Chan Image caption Linda Chan is studying art in Weston and created an exhibition called Seeing The World With New Eyes

One of the five women featured in the film, Linda Chan, worked as a "high flyer in the corporate world" until she started to lose her sight.

Ms Chan said: "The film needs to be made to show those doubters that Weston has life and opportunities despite the changes to the town - yes more investment is needed to the infrastructure, the roads and keeping the hospital."

Image copyright Sara Pacey Image caption Sara Pacey was born in Weston and said the town was "her stomping ground - first dates, clubbing, all the usual stuff"

Sara Pacey, who works for North Somerset Council, said: "I did the film as the default position, from those who don't know Weston, is one of negativity and more needs to be done to highlight what is great about living and working here. If you don't shout about it, nobody is going to know."

The film is being shown at 18:30 BST on 25 April at Weston College Conference Centre.