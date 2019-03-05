Image copyright PA Image caption Marcie was admitted to the children's ward at Bath's Royal United Hospital

A nurse said she continually asks herself whether she could have done more to help a two-year-old girl who died of sepsis, an inquest heard.

Toddler Marcie Tadman died at the Royal United Hospital in Bath after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Staff nurse Kay Edwards told Avon Coroner's Court she wondered if she could have been "more forceful" in expressing her concerns to doctors.

Marcie, from Bath, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on 5 December 2017.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Edwards said: "I continue to think about Marcie and her family.

"I remember Marcie's father thanked me for doing everything for Marcie as I was leaving at the end of my shift.

"I continuously ask myself whether I did do everything and whether I could have been more forceful in expressing my concerns."

Informed doctors

Ms Edwards said she was "reassured" by doctors, who told her they had a diagnosis to explain her condition, and "whilst there was a need to keep a close eye on her and her condition, she was not a patient about whom they were unduly worried".

Ms Edwards said she and a colleague carried out a sepsis assessment when Marcie was admitted, and it was "indicative of possible sepsis risk".

She said she requested a medical review because she was worried about the girl's heart and respiratory rates, and following that review "no change in her treatment was asked for" by a consultant.

She said she again informed doctors she was concerned and was told to "continue current care".

Ms Edwards added she "made it clear" she was concerned "because I had stated that her paediatric early warning score was three, which required medical review."

"I don't think I specifically asked the doctor to review Marcie, but I believed this would be done shortly," she said.

A post-mortem examination found Marcie died from a Group A Streptococcus infection with secondary pneumonia.

The inquest continues.