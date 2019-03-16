Image copyright Google Image caption 16 Lansdown Crescent was the official residence of the University of Bath vice-chancellor

The University of Bath has put the luxurious home of its former vice-chancellor up for sale for nearly £3m.

Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell, who was the highest paid vice-chancellor in the UK, resigned in August 2018 after a long dispute over her salary of £468,000.

The five-bedroom house, 16 Lansdown Crescent, was her official residence for more than 15 years.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to renovate a campus property to provide guest accommodation and host events.

Image caption Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell faced criticism over excessive pay

A university spokesperson said the sale was "on the recommendation of the finance committee".

Students and staff had called for Dame Glynis to step down following accusations of excessive pay, with protests taking place through the city.