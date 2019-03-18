Image copyright Google Image caption Villagers said the A38 around Langford was often gridlocked

Plans have been refused for nine homes in a village which has had its "heart ripped out" by nearby developments.

North Somerset councillors rejected the application by Oakwood New Homes for a cul-de-sac in Ladymead Lane, Langford.

They went against the advice of officers, who had recommended approving the plans despite more than 100 objections from villagers.

A report to the committee said access arrangements were considered "acceptable".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said councillors were told drivers were forced on to householders' driveways because of a lack of passing places on the single-track road.

Councillor Ann Harley told the planning and regulatory committee: "It will do nothing to enhance the village community because the heart of that village is being ripped out."

'Urban sprawl'

She said the council was "pushing more houses" into areas like neighbouring Churchill, which lacked sufficient public transport and other services.

She added: "Churchill is fast becoming an urban sprawl. You might think nine houses is nothing but it's the cumulative effect."

She said the A38 was often gridlocked and the extra homes would only add to that.

A report to the committee said: "The expected traffic generation from the development will not add significantly to volumes in the vicinity.

"The development will not have a significant impact on the landscape given its location abutting existing housing in Langford Lane and rising ground to the west."