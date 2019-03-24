Murder probe after man dies in Wells
- 24 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation is under way after a man died from serious injuries in Somerset.
Police were called to Merlin Drive, Wells, on Saturday afternoon, following reports of a disturbance.
"One man was seriously injured and has sadly died," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said.
He said an investigation was ongoing and multiple arrests had been made. The force has not released any further information.