Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Merlin Drive, Wells, at 16:25 GMT on Saturday

A murder investigation is under way after a man died from serious injuries in Somerset.

Police were called to Merlin Drive, Wells, on Saturday afternoon, following reports of a disturbance.

"One man was seriously injured and has sadly died," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said.

He said an investigation was ongoing and multiple arrests had been made. The force has not released any further information.