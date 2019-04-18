Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The collision happened on the B3151 near Somerton on 28 March 2018

The parents of an unborn child who died in a car crash are calling for a change in the law to recognise unborn infants if they are more than 24 weeks.

Jackie and Tom Luxon, from Axbridge, are calling on MPs to amend legislation to recognise unborn babies over 24 weeks as a person.

It would allow charges to be brought when an unborn child is seriously injured or killed in a road collision.

The BBC has approached the Ministry of Justice for comment.

Mr Luxon said he wanted to highlight "inconsistencies" in the law.

'Massive mismatch'

"For example if you went down a street an punched a pregnant woman in the stomach, and she lost the baby you could be prosecuted under the Infant Life Preservation Act 1929," he said.

"If the hospital had prioritised our daughter and she had lived - even for a second - it could have been a case of causing death by dangerous driving.

"But the Road Traffic Act doesn't recognise an unborn child... we are campaigning to address this massive mismatch in the law."

'Torn to pieces'

The collision happened on the B3151 near Somerton on 28 March 2018 when Mrs Luxon was 26 weeks pregnant.

Stuart Wells, 29, of Sherborne, Dorset, admitted he may have fallen asleep at the wheel when he drove head-on into two cars.

He admitted two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and was jailed for three years and seven months and banned from driving for six years and 10 months.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Mrs Luxon said: "My heart was torn to pieces when we were informed that my baby girl no longer showed signs of life.

"It's heart-breaking that no prosecution can be brought for the loss of her life... we hope that consideration is made for changes to this law going forward."