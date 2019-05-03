Image caption The Liberal Democrats gained a majority of one in the new authority

The Liberal Democrats have won a majority in the newly formed Somerset West and Taunton Council.

The party gained 30 of the 59 seats available to secure a majority of one. Independent councillors made up the second largest group with 14 seats.

The Conservatives finished in third place with 10 seats, with Labour on three and the Greens on two.

Approval for a new authority - a merger of Taunton Deane and West Somerset councils - was granted last year.

The former Tory leader of Taunton Deane Borough Council, John Williams, lost his seat to the Lib Dems and blamed Brexit for his defeat.

"I'm very disappointed by the result, and very sad for my colleagues who have suffered the same fate," Mr Williams said.

"[The result] has to be the general public saying to government: 'We've had enough. We need Brexit sorting out - get on with it'."