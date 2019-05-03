Image copyright PA Image caption Sedgemoor is now the only district council in Somerset still under Conservative control

The Conservatives have held on to Sedgemoor District Council in Somerset despite losing seven seats.

They remain the largest party with 28 seats, however Labour gained two bringing their total to 12 and Liberal Democrats now have seven seats after gaining six leaving one independent.

Sedgemoor is now the only district council in Somerset still under Conservative control.

Elsewhere in the county, the Lib Dems made considerable gains.

The party won a majority on the newly-formed Somerset West and Taunton Council, while Bath and North East Somerset switched from Conservative to Lib Dem control.

The Lib Dems also maintained control of South Somerset Council, increasing their majority at the expense of the Conservatives.

Nationally Conservatives and Labour both faced a backlash at the ballot box over the Brexit deadlock, with smaller parties and independents winning seats.

In England so far, the Tories have lost almost 800 seats and 28 councils overall, while the Lib Dems have gained more than 450 seats and Labour lost more than 80.

Either search using your postcode or council name or click around the map to show local results.