Image caption The Liberal Democrats now have a majority of 22 in South Somerset

The Liberal Democrats have maintained control of South Somerset Council, increasing their majority at the expense of the Conservatives.

The Lib Dems have held power on the council since 1987 but at the last election in 2015 their majority was reduced to one.

That was increased to 22 after all 60 seats were contested.

Lib Dems now have 41 seats, with the Tories on 15, while there are also four independent councillors.

The total number of votes cast was 47,916 giving a turnout of 37.42%.

The Lib Dems also won a majority on the newly formed Somerset West and Taunton Council, while Bath and North East Somerset switched from Conservative to Lib Dem control.

Nationally Conservatives and Labour both faced a backlash at the ballot box over the Brexit deadlock, with smaller parties and independents winning seats.

In England so far, the Tories have lost almost 800 seats and 28 councils overall, while the Lib Dems have gained more than 450 seats and Labour lost more than 80.

Either search using your postcode or council name or click around the map to show local results.