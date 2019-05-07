Image copyright Woodier family/SWNS Image caption Joan Woodier was killed when the van crashed into her house

A woman "pretended to be a racing driver" before she lost control of her van and ploughed into a house killing its 90-year-old owner, a court heard.

Joan Woodier died after being hit by falling masonry when the van crashed into the wall of her house in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon on 18 April last year.

Tracey Bibby, 35, of Rushmoor, Clevedon, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

Bristol Crown Court heard she claimed she switched seats with her partner.

Jurors were told Ms Bibby had been drinking with her partner Ben Chappell at a pub, before CCTV showed her getting into the driver's seat of her white Ford Transit van.

Ms Bibby was breathalysed after the crash but not found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption The van ploughed through a wall and knocked down a supporting lintel

The prosecution said while driving she started to "twist the steering wheel pretending that she was a racing car driver" to "warm up the tyres".

It was then that she lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into Mrs Woodier's home, the court heard.

The crash dislodged a supporting lintel in the house and Mrs Woodier was hit by falling masonry and died at the scene.

Ms Bibby also denies causing death by careless driving and causing death while driving while disqualified.

The case continues.