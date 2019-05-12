Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image caption Police said the car hit a lamppost and a garden wall before ending up on its roof

A woman and a child are in hospital after the car they were travelling in overturned into a garden in Somerset.

Officers called to Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea, at 00:16 GMT on Sunday, said the car hit a lamppost and a garden wall, and ended up on its roof.

The passengers, a woman and infant, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the car "made off from the scene" and "efforts to locate him are ongoing".

The road between Saxondale Avenue and Ash Tree Road is currently closed, while officers investigate.