Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Killer Meshach Caven-Thompson "tried several times to create red herrings", police said

A man who stabbed another man to death and then faked a 999 call to create an alibi has been jailed.

Meshach Caven-Thompson, 33, knifed Phillip Jones at a house in Huish Court in Radstock, Somerset, on 16 June.

Police said Caven-Thompson rang 999 and claimed three men with weapons had burst into the property he and Mr Jones were in, before he ran away.

At Bristol Crown Court, he was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 21 years on Monday.

Mr Jones' blood was found on a T-shirt that Caven-Thompson, of Bath, was seen on CCTV wearing on the day.

Image caption Forensic officers spent almost a week at the property in June

Following the 999 call at about 02:30 BST he was tracked to London and seen on CCTV withdrawing money from a cash machine.

Other footage showed him getting petrol at Sainsbury's service station in Frome on 15 June.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police recovered the T-shirt belonging to Caven-Thompson he was wearing on the day of the stabbing, which contained traces of the victim's blood.

However, a tracksuit he had on when he appeared on CCTV at the service station was never found.

Prosecutors believe he disposed of it at some point between Radstock and London in order to hide forensic evidence connecting him to the crime, but failed to spot the blood stain on his T-shirt.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "The defendant tried several times to create red herrings to prevent suspicion from falling on him.

"We are pleased that justice has been served for the family of Phillip Jones.

"This was a violent attack in a small community and the impact was felt by people throughout the area."