Ex-teacher at Taunton School cleared of indecent assault charges
- 17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former teacher from Somerset has been cleared of 11 historic counts of indecent assault.
Christopher Pollard, 69, taught Spanish at the fee-paying Taunton School in the late-1970s, when the offences were alleged to have taken place.
A jury at Taunton Crown Court unanimously returned the not guilty verdicts and cleared Mr Pollard of a total of 11 charges.
It followed a national inquiry into child sexual abuse in January 2016.