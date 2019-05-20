Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The court heard Tracy Bibby lost control of the van and crashed into a house

A woman who lost control of a van and crashed into a house, killing a 90-year-old woman, has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Joan Woodier died when the van smashed into the wall of her house in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon in April 2017.

Tracy Bibby, 35, of Rushmoor, Clevedon, was also convicted of causing death by careless driving and causing death while driving while disqualified.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mrs Woodier had been on the phone to her son.

She was killed by the falling rubble.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joan Woodier was killed by falling rubble

During the trial, the jury heard Bibby had been "showing off" and "behaving like a Formula One driver" just before the crash, swerving the van from side to side.

She had been in the van with her then boyfriend, Ben Chappell, and had consistently told police he was the one driving.

However, CCTV footage from a pub showed her getting into the driving seat, despite her being disqualified from driving.

Bibby is due to be sentenced later.