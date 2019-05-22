Image copyright Keith Nichols Image caption The birds will be trained to ring the bell for food, in keeping with a 19th Century tradition

A pair of bell-ringing swans in residence at The Bishop's Palace in Wells have been given new names which are "more appropriate" to their surroundings.

The birds, originally called Janet and John, were brought to live on the moat, which had been swan-less since October.

They were renamed Gabriel and Grace after a public appeal for suggestions.

Swans have been trained since the 1850s to ring a bell on the gatehouse when they want to be fed.

Moira Anderson, from the palace, said the public was asked to put forward names for the new recruits, who came from a rescue centre in south Wales.

"We thought they would be able to suggest something that was perhaps more 'swanlike' or related to the palace and feel of the place," she said.

She explained the name Grace was chosen because "swans are very graceful", while Gabriel was chosen because of "angel Gabriel", and "lots of people think swans' wings look like angel wings".

Media caption Watch: Swans at The Bishop's Palace are trained to ring a bell for food

She said it was also "a nod" to the film Hot Fuzz, which was filmed in Wells and included a scene where Simon Pegg's character, Sgt Angel, chased a swan.

Last October, male swan Brynn died and female Wynn, who had lived at the palace since 2013, left with her cygnets.

The new birds will be trained to use the swan bell when they want to be fed.